Alston's 12 lead Loyola past Charleston Southern

CHICAGO (AP) — Philip Alston's 12 points helped Loyola Chicago defeat Charleston Southern 72-59 on Tuesday night.

Alston also had six rebounds for the Ramblers (7-5). Dame Adelekun scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Miles Rubin finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

A'lahn Sumler led the Buccaneers (3-8) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and two steals. Taje' Kelly added 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for Charleston Southern. In addition, RJ Johnson finished with 10 points.

First published on December 19, 2023 / 9:36 PM CST

