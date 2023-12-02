Watch CBS News
Alston sparks Loyola Chicago to 75-53 victory over Harvard

By The Associated Press

/ AP

Philip Alston had 16 points in Loyola Chicago's 75-53 win against Harvard on Saturday night.

Alston also had seven rebounds for the Ramblers (5-3). Des Watson was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Dame Adelekun was 6 of 10 shooting and 0 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Crimson (6-3) were led by Chisom Okpara, who posted 19 points and nine rebounds. Malik Mack added 10 points and two steals for Harvard. In addition, Thomas Batties II finished with seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

First published on December 2, 2023 / 5:52 PM CST

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

