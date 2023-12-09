Watch CBS News
Alston scores 25, Loyola Chicago wins 115-64 against Goshen

By The Associated Press

/ AP

Philip Alston had 25 points in Loyola Chicago's 115-64 win over Goshen on Saturday night.

Alston was 9 of 11 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Ramblers (6-4). Jayden Dawson added 14 points and Sheldon Edwards finished with 11.

The Maple Leafs were led in scoring by Karson Jenkins, who finished with 13 points. Max Smoker added 10 points for Goshen. Jared Bonds also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

December 9, 2023

