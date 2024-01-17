Alston leads Loyola over UMass

CHICAGO (AP) — Philip Alston led Loyola Chicago with 23 points, converting a three-point play with 1.1 seconds to play as the Ramblers defeated UMass 79-78 on Wednesday night.

Alston got the ball in stride racing past midcourt and attacked the basket. He missed his driving layup and first putback but stuck with it and scored to tie the game.

Alston added six rebounds for the Ramblers (12-6, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Des Watson scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 13 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds.

Josh Cohen led the Minutemen (11-6, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 28 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Jaylen Curry added 18 points for UMass.