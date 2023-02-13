Watch CBS News
Local News

Christina Allegretti, wife of Kansas City Chiefs star, ex-Illini Nick, gives birth to twins in Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Christina Allegretti, wife of Kansas City Chiefs star, ex-Illini Nick, gives birth to twins in Chica
Christina Allegretti, wife of Kansas City Chiefs star, ex-Illini Nick, gives birth to twins in Chica 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was a Super Bowl birth announcement from right here in Chicago.

The same day former Illinois lineman and Frankfort native Nick Allegretti made a third Super Bowl appearance his family doubled in size.

His wife Christina delivered healthy twin girls Sunday morning in Chicago. Proud grandparents Carl and Tammy said she was expected to deliver within next three weeks.

With the Chiefs win, Nick now has a second Super Bowl ring, one for each daughter.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 11:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.