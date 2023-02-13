Christina Allegretti, wife of Kansas City Chiefs star, ex-Illini Nick, gives birth to twins in Chicago

Christina Allegretti, wife of Kansas City Chiefs star, ex-Illini Nick, gives birth to twins in Chica

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was a Super Bowl birth announcement from right here in Chicago.

The same day former Illinois lineman and Frankfort native Nick Allegretti made a third Super Bowl appearance his family doubled in size.

His wife Christina delivered healthy twin girls Sunday morning in Chicago. Proud grandparents Carl and Tammy said she was expected to deliver within next three weeks.

With the Chiefs win, Nick now has a second Super Bowl ring, one for each daughter.