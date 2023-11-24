All 6 Chicago ice rinks now open for the holiday season
CHICAGO (CBS) – You can finally dust off your skates for the holidays.
All six Chicago Park ice skating rinks officially opened Friday. The rink at Millennium Park opened last week.
The other locations include:
- McKinley Park
- Midway Plaisance Park
- Mt. Greenwood Park
- Warren Park
- Wentworth Park
Admission to all these locations is free. You can bring your own skates or rent a pair for $7.
All locations will stay open through February.
