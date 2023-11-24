All 6 Chicago ice rinks now open for the holiday season

All 6 ice rinks in Chicago now open

CHICAGO (CBS) – You can finally dust off your skates for the holidays.

All six Chicago Park ice skating rinks officially opened Friday. The rink at Millennium Park opened last week.

The other locations include:

McKinley Park

Midway Plaisance Park

Mt. Greenwood Park

Warren Park

Wentworth Park

Admission to all these locations is free. You can bring your own skates or rent a pair for $7.

All locations will stay open through February.