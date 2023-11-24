Watch CBS News
All 6 Chicago ice rinks now open for the holiday season

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – You can finally dust off your skates for the holidays.

All six Chicago Park ice skating rinks officially opened Friday. The rink at Millennium Park opened last week.

The other locations include:

  • McKinley Park
  • Midway Plaisance Park
  • Mt. Greenwood Park
  • Warren Park
  • Wentworth Park

Admission to all these locations is free. You can bring your own skates or rent a pair for $7.

All locations will stay open through February. 

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

