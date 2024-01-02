Suburban Chicago man charged with sexually assaulting, restraining girlfriend at knifepoint

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – A man was charged with sexually assaulting his girlfriend and holding her against her will at knifepoint in Algonquin Saturday.

Patricio J. Salas, 32, was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault armed with a dangerous weapon other than a firearm, aggravated criminal sexual assault acts in a manner that threatens the life of the victim, aggravated domestic battery/strangulation, and aggravated unlawful restraint.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said around 6:25 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Natoma Trail in Algonquin Township for the report of a domestic battery between a boyfriend and girlfriend that lasted several hours.

During that time, the woman was reportedly held by a knife in a bedroom - unable to leave. She attempted to call 911 multiple times, but her phone was taken away by Salas, according to police.

She eventually was able to text her brother-in-law for help, who then arrived at the residence where he and Salas got into a fight. The woman was able to escape the bedroom during the altercation.

Arriving deputies found that the boyfriend had fled the scene but was located a short time later down the roadway after crashing his car and suffering injuries, police said.

The victim told police that she and Salas had a dating relationship and were held at knifepoint against her will, unable to contact anyone for help. She suffered visible injuries, and medical attention was rendered.

Salas was treated and taken into custody after being cleared by medical staff.

The Algonquin police and fire departments assisted the Kane County Sheriff's Office.