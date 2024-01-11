Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias to announce new 'Skip-the-Line' online services

CHICAGO (CBS) — A new service that will continue to decrease the wait times at DMVs will be announced Thursday.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is expected to announce new online services as part of the state's Skip-the-Line approach.

Giannoulias will unveil new enhancements to the state's website which could eliminate the need for a DMV visit for some driver and vehicle services. The announcement will also include more accessibility to appointments.

The state has been working to make more things available online and make scheduling appointments easier.

This comes after a senior-only DMV facility opened in Bridgeview that also eliminates long lines that might be challenging for some.