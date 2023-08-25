Watch CBS News
Local News

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced $27M in grants for library services, literacy efforts

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Alexi Giannoulias announced $27M in grants for library, literacy programs
Alexi Giannoulias announced $27M in grants for library, literacy programs 00:46

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced more than $21 million in grants for library services and almost $6 million in adult literacy grants across the state.

Giannoulias is also the State Librarian.

"As you all know supporting our libraries, librarians, and our right to read and education is extremely important to me and it's personal to me," he said. "It's been a priority since my first day in office as your Secretary of State and State Librarian."

In all, the state issued more than 140 library and literacy grants.

Earlier this week, Giannoulias spoke about keeping Illinois libraries safe, after bomb threats forced at least five suburban libraries to close.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 25, 2023 / 12:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.