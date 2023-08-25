Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced $27M in grants for library services, literacy efforts

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced more than $21 million in grants for library services and almost $6 million in adult literacy grants across the state.

Giannoulias is also the State Librarian.

"As you all know supporting our libraries, librarians, and our right to read and education is extremely important to me and it's personal to me," he said. "It's been a priority since my first day in office as your Secretary of State and State Librarian."

In all, the state issued more than 140 library and literacy grants.

Earlier this week, Giannoulias spoke about keeping Illinois libraries safe, after bomb threats forced at least five suburban libraries to close.