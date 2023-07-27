SOS Alexi Giannoulias to reveal new DMV Skip-the-Line program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not necessarily a Flash Pass at Six Flags but it's close enough.

On Wednesday, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias plans to unveil his new skip-the-line program for the DMV.

Giannoulias announced his goals for the program two years ago while still running for office.

The idea is you can set an appointment online.

Then check in through your phone when you get to the DMV and skip the line.

Walk ins would still be welcome.