Watch CBS News
Local News

SOS Alexi Giannoulias to reveal new DMV Skip-the-Line program

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not necessarily a Flash Pass at Six Flags but it's close enough.

On Wednesday, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias plans to unveil his new skip-the-line program for the DMV.

Giannoulias announced his goals for the program two years ago while still running for office.

The idea is you can set an appointment online.

Then check in through your phone when you get to the DMV and skip the line.

Walk ins would still be welcome.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 6:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.