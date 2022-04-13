Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine practice in full as Bulls prep for playoff series against Bucks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Alex Caruso should be good to go when the Bulls begin their seven-game playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Both Caruso and Zach LaVine practiced in full Tuesday, as they prepare for the team's first playoff series in five years.

The Bulls are fully aware that no one is giving them a chance to win the series.

"I know for me, my whole life, my motivation to make it was all the naysayers, you know, so you've got to use that free energy whatever way possible you need to," said Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan. "And as a competitor, you want to. You know, want to take on that challenge."

It will not be easy. The Bulls have won just 16 meetings against the Bucks going back to 2017 – and that was also a game for which the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play.