Chicago police warn residents about string of arsons involving trash bins in South Side alleys

South Side residents alerted following string of arsons involving trash bins

South Side residents alerted following string of arsons involving trash bins

South Side residents alerted following string of arsons involving trash bins

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning residents about a string of arsons after someone set fire to multiple trash bins in South Side alleys.

The incidents started on March 27, with the latest happening on Tuesday during the overnight hours.

Incident times and locations:

6800 block of South Indiana Avenue on March 27 at 11:11 p.m.

100 block of East 68th Street on March 28 at 12:42 a.m.

6800 block of S. Michigan Avenue on March 28 at 1:01 a.m.

300 block of E. 70th Street on April 21 at 9:15 p.m.

6900 block of S. Prairie Avenue on April 21 at 9:45 p.m.

300 block of East 70th Street on April 21 at 9:45 p.m.

100 block of West 77th Street on April 23 at 3:39 a.m.

Police did not have a description of the arsonist.

They are advising residents to report suspicious activity and to save any surveillance video if possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.