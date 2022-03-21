Alec Mills takes mound as Cubs, Dodgers end Cactus League game in tie

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- The Cubs took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cactus League play on Sunday.

Pitcher Alec Mills tried to make an impression on Manager David Ross. But in the bottom of the second, LA's James Outman pushed one through for a two-run single.

Mills gave up two runs on three hits, and struck out three, over two innings.

The Cubs got on the in the sixth on an infleld single by Chase Strumpf.

The game ended in a 2-2 tie.