Alderman's office hit with paintballs on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Alderman David Moore's office was vandalized on Chicago's South Side early Tuesday morning.

Police said glass windows of the building, in the 7800 block of South Ada Street, had been hit with what was believed to be paintballs.

No arrests have been made.

Moore is the 17th Ward alderman.