Ald. Stephanie Coleman announces 2nd Annual Englewood Music Fest

CHICAGO (CBS) – Another chance to highlight Englewood excellence is happening this weekend. Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) announced the second annual Englewood Music Fest is returning to Halsted Street.

The all-day event will feature live music, local vendors, back-to-school programming and prizes, an e-game tournament, and more.

Ald. Coleman spoke with CBS 2 to break down what attendees can expect at this year's festival.

"This year we can expect more family, more love, more peace, more unity, exemplify Englewood excellence by way of celebrating arts and culture. Definitely a safe day and a day of community and resources and providing those wrap-around services for our youth and our baby boomers. The Englewood Music Fest is an inter-generational of family-oriented events. So bring out the entire family."

Popular acts include headliners Kindred the Family Soul and rapper Juvenile along with local artist Katie Got Bandz among others.

Coleman says this event is important to also highlight the good that comes from the neighborhood and not just the violence.

"It's so important, especially in communities like Englewood and when we think of the South and West Side when we have our challenges, certainly Chicago at whole as a large have our challenges when it comes to public safety. But events like Englewood Music Fest and some of the wonderful events that my colleagues have again on the South and West Side is actually celebrating the resilience and the excellence that exemplifies Englewood by having local artists and our young people display their good-given talent.

The fest is part of highlighting "Englewood Excellence" – It's past, present, and the future. It also coordinates with the six-year anniversary of the Englewood Square Mall.

The event kicks off at noon on Halsted on 63rd Street

At least 5,000 current and former residents are expected to attend the event. More information can be found at englewoodmusicfest.com.