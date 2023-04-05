Ald. Nicole Lee declares victory in 11th Ward race against challenger Anthony Ciaravino

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ald. Nicole Lee, the first Chinese American woman on the Chicago City Council, appears to have won a full term in office, little more than a year after she was appointed to her seat.

With 91% of the vote counted, Lee was leading challenger, Chicago police officer Anthony Ciaravino, 62.5% to 47.5%, according to preliminary election results.

"I am so proud to stand before you tonight as the first Chinese American elected to the City Council of Chicago," Lee told supporters at her election night rally. "We've just participated in the first democratic process in the first Asian American majority ward. Let this moment, this memory, be one that you keep with you, as I will. If you ever doubt that a new path can be carved, don't."

The 11th Ward became the city's first Asian American majority ward under new ward maps going into effect in May in a Southwest Side ward that has long been the home of the Daley family. The ward includes the Chinatown, Bridgeport, Armour Square, and Canaryville neighborhoods.

Lee was appointed to her seat last March, after former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson was forced to resign when he was convicted of tax fraud charges.

While the demographics of the ward have changed significantly over the decades it has served as the base of the Daley family's political power, with a growing Asian population, the Daleys are nonetheless still trying to influence who represents the ward, with former Mayor Richard M. Daley endorsing Lee.

While Ciaravino's campaign said he was not available for an interview, CBS 2's Marie Saavedra spoke to Lee about the runoff.

Lee said she wants to maintain the progress she believes she has made over the past year fighting for public safety, better schools, and thriving small businesses.

"Making the community feel safe is my top priority. Every single door that I knock on [that] is everybody's biggest concern, and it's why I've been fighting for resources for the police," she said.