Ald. Michael Scott Jr. resigning from City Council

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th) is resigning from the City Council to pursue a job in the private sector.

Scott, who is in his second term representing the 24th Ward that includes his native North Lawndale, confirmed his resignation to CBS 2, but did not immediately provide any further information.

A close ally of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Scott was tapped as chair of the City Council Education Committee after Lightfoot took office in 2019.

Before he was first elected as an alderman in 2015, Scott worked for 12 years at the Chicago Park District, including as a park supervisor and area manager.

His father, Michael Scott Sr., was a top advisor under Mayors Jane Byrne, Harold Washington, Eugene Sawyer, and Richard M. Daley, serving as Chicago Board of Education President, Chicago Park District Board president, and a member of the boards of the Regional Transportation Authority and the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority.

Scott Jr.'s resignation marks the second time since Lightfoot took office that the mayor will be tasked with appointing an alderman to fill a vacant seat on the City Council.

Following former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson's conviction on federal tax charges earlier this year, Lightfoot appointed Nicole Lee as the new alderperson of the 11th Ward, making her the first Chinese American woman to serve on the council.

Lightfoot has 60 days to appoint someone to fill the vacant 24th Ward seat until the next city election in 2023.