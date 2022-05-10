'We don't know what's going on': Albany Park residents worry about rash of shootings in the area

Albany Park residents worry about rash of shootings in the area

Albany Park residents worry about rash of shootings in the area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An afternoon drive on a busy Chicago street turned into terror, as bullets were flying into cars - right near a bus and CTA train as dashcam video picked it all up.

CBS 2's Steven Graves reports on why one victim and his North Side neighbors worry this is a trend.

Shootings where no is hit by bullets rarely get much attention, but one man who was just driving on his lunch break wanted people to see this, saying it could have taken a terrible turn.

"I was really nervous."

Nervous, because that bullet barely missed Sergio Lora last Friday.

A hole in the car frame shows a few inches higher and to the right and it could have hit his head. As he drove near Kimball and Lawrence in Albany Park around 1:00 in the afternoon, his dashcam picked up what sounds like at least ten gunshots.

Zooming in, you can see was appears to be a bullet hit the back window of a white jeep. Chicago police said the shooter was likely in this car ahead that took a left into an alley.

They likely targeted that Jeep. But Lora, a PACE bus and CTA Brown Line train were in the path of bullets.

"It's even worse that it's happening in the middle of the day."

Paul Altamirano lives in Albany Park and works at a local cell phone shop with Lora.

"We're really worried because we have our kids and we walk around. We don't know what's going on," Altamirano said.

CBS 2 counted two more nearby shootings since late April with similar circumstances. But in these, people were hurt as they were shot while sitting in vehicles, including this man hit four times last Wednesday and now he can barely walk.

Last year - CBS 2 reported on concerns with these type shootings in the 17th Police District. Back then, people urged city leaders for more patrols.

"Albany Park needs help, definitely. I don't know what they can do, but they need to do something about it."

Chicago police have said no one is in custody for any of the shootings mentioned in the report. As for if there's any connection between these, CPD said it will alert CBS 2 when the information is available.

Residents there want solutions heading into the summer. CBS 2 reached out to Alderwoman Rosanna Rodriguez Sanchez (33rd) for comment, but has not heard back.