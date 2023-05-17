Albany Park shooting kills 15-year-old boy, wounds man

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenage boy was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting in Albany Park Tuesday evening.

At 6:26 p.m., police came to the 3500 block of West Leland Avenue, near Central Park Avenue, where they found a 27-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy had both been shot.

The boy was shot in the torso and was taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.

The man was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

A witness said several men ran off after the shots were fired.

No one was in custody Tuesday evening.