Elderly woman injured in Chicago apartment fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 81-year-old woman was injured in an apartment building fire Monday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Fire Department officials said there were reports of people trapped when firefighters arrived on the scene of the fire at a two-flat in the 4800 block of North Lawndale Avenue around 7 a.m., with heavy flames on the first floor.

However, after conducting a search, firefighters determined everyone had gotten out.

An 81-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation and a minor head injury.

The fire was extinguished by about 8:30 a.m., and the cause of the fire was under investigation.