Child struck by vehicle in Albany Park; driver in custody

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 5-year-old boy is hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk in Albany Park, Chicago Police say. 

The boy was crossing from the west side of the street in the 4300 block of Monticello around 1:30 p.m. when a 29-year-old in a sedan traveling north struck the child in the crosswalk and continued north. 

The sedan then struck multiple parked cars before coming to a stop in the 4700 block of North Monticello, police say. 

The 29-year-old man was taken into custody in the 4600 block, and charges are pending. 

The child was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital for abrasions to his arms and knees and was in fair condition, according to police. 

First published on August 12, 2023 / 5:33 PM

