Alaska's Katmai National Park crowns winner of Fat Bear Week contest

CHICAGO (CBS) -- That is one big bear!

A 1,400-pound brown bear just won the fat bear week contest at Alaska's Katmai National Park.

It's the second victory for the bear nicknamed 747 - like the jumbo jet.

During the weeklong contest - bears gorge themselves on salmon to get ready for hibernation - while fans watch and vote online.

But it's not without controversy.

As the bears were stuffing their faces, someone stuffed the ballot box.

Not to worry, park rangers figured out someone spammed the poll. They spotted the fake votes and threw them out.

