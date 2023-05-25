Aladdin's 'Genie' takes CBS 2 on a magic ride 'It all starts with joy'

Genie from 'Aladdin' takes CBS 2 on a magic ride: 'It all starts with joy'

Genie from 'Aladdin' takes CBS 2 on a magic ride: 'It all starts with joy'

Genie from 'Aladdin' takes CBS 2 on a magic ride: 'It all starts with joy'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 takes you to Agrabah, the fictional city home to Disney's "Aladdin."

The musical's winding down its run at the Cadillac Palace theatre, and the Genie, played by Ohio native Marcus M. Martin, granted a CBS 2 wish for a pre-show chat.

"I mean it all starts with the joy. I truly love what I do. I have so much joy from making people laugh, making people smile," Martin said.

He added "it's also technique. So learning the technique and skill of pacing yourself to get through a number like 'Friend like Me' eight times a week is tough, but it's something I've had a blast learning how to do."

Friend of the Four, Miss Eden, has a quick question and his face lights up.

"How are you so brave in front of all those people up there," Eden asks.

"Oh my goodness! Hi Eden! That's such a great question first of all. Sometimes when I get in my head a little bit, I'll remember who I'm doing this for, and that is for the audience. And they want to have a good time," Martin said.

What does it mean to have that connection to the audience?

"It means the world to me. I mean, I was that kid. I was a theatre kid growing up. I feel the responsibility to be for someone what I had as a kid, specifically in this role when it comes to body representation," Martin said, adding that he was told he wouldn't get roles others would.

"I've always been a chubbier kid. And I've always been told that as a bigger, plus-sized actor, I wouldn't have the opportunities to play the best roles, you know, I won't get to be star of the show."

Martin added "showing people that no matter what you look like, you can take up space and own the stage and make people feel everything. And act and sing and dance and really sink your teeth into an amazing Tony Award winning role. It means everything to me.

Disney's "Aladdin" wraps up this weekend, May 28, at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

Don't miss seeing Aladdin - The Musical during their final week before they leave this Sunday! Grab your tickets today at http://bit.ly/AladdinBIC Posted by Broadway In Chicago on Monday, May 22, 2023