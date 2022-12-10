Airbnb sets new rules to crack down on disruptive New Year's Eve parties in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A New Year's Eve crackdown from Airbnb.

The home rental app is announcing changes meant to cut down on disruptive guests throwing big house parties in the Chicago area. Airbnb said it is banning certain one-night bookings for entire house rentals on New Year's Eve.

The rule affects customers without a positive account history or no previous bookings at all. Airbnb said its anti-party measures deterred more than 2,9-00 people from renting in Chicago over New Year's Eve last year.