Airbnb cracking down on house parties in Chicago

Airbnb cracking down on house parties in Chicago

Airbnb cracking down on house parties in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into the holiday weekend, Airbnb just announced it's cracking down on house parties in Chicago.

The company is blocking certain reservations for one and two-night rentals of entire houses.

Airbnb is also urging neighbors to contact the company immediately if they spot a party in progress at one of their rental homes.