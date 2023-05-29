Air quality alert goes into effect for parts of Northwest Indiana on Memorial Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An air quality alert will take effect in parts of Northwest Indiana on Memorial Day.

Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties could see heightened ozone levels between midnight and into Tuesday.

That's why the National Weather Service is issuing air quality action days.

It is asking all residents to avoid topping off when refueling cars, using a gas-powered mower or using charcoal lighter fluid

Residents are also being asked to use public transportation or walk when possible and to turn off lights at home.