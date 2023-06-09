Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Air quality alert for Northwest Indiana remains in effect

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine entering the weekend
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine entering the weekend 02:57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Air Quality Alert stays active for Northwest Indiana through Friday night. Hazy sunshine will be around for Friday with highs around 80 degrees, but it will be slightly cooler lakeside with a light flow off the cooler water.

Saturday will feature a dominant warm southwest/west wind flow pushing 80-degree temperatures all the way to the lakefront, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. The next system is slowing down, so Saturday remains dry.

As the front gets closer Saturday night, rain arrives for Sunday. Temperatures Sunday will struggle through the middle 60s with a stiff breeze off the lake. The gusty northeast winds will create high waves and rip currents.

FRIDAY: HAZY SUN. HIGH 80.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY & WARM. HIGH 86.

SUNDAY: BREEZY & WET. COOLER. HIGH 67.

