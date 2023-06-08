Chicago First Alert Weather: Air quality alert still active for Northwest Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Air Quality Alert will remain active through Friday for Northwest Indiana.
Models keep slowing down our weekend system, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. We have pulled the rain from Saturday, with the focus on a cooler, wet Sunday.
TONIGHT: HAZY. LOW 55.
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 80.
SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 86.
SUNDAY: COOLER WITH SHOWERS. HIGH 67.
