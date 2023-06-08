Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Air quality alert still active for Northwest Indiana

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Air Quality Alert remains in NW Indiana
First Alert Weather: Air Quality Alert remains in NW Indiana 02:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Air Quality Alert will remain active through Friday for Northwest Indiana.

Models keep slowing down our weekend system, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. We have pulled the rain from Saturday, with the focus on a cooler, wet Sunday.

TONIGHT: HAZY. LOW 55.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 80.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 86.

SUNDAY: COOLER WITH SHOWERS. HIGH 67.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 4:10 PM

