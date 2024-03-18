Air Force staff sergeant from Illinois dies at base in Alaska
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An airman from Illinois was killed while working on a base of Alaska, the U.S. Department of Defense said.
Officials said Staff Sgt. Charles Crumlett died Friday during a workplace incident at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.
Crmulett was originally from Streamwood, and joined the Air Force in 2016.
He was working on many of the military's fighter jets – including F-15 Strike Eagles, A-10 Warthogs, and F-22 Raptors.