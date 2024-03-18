Air Force staff sergeant from Illinois dies at base in Alaska

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An airman from Illinois was killed while working on a base of Alaska, the U.S. Department of Defense said.

Officials said Staff Sgt. Charles Crumlett died Friday during a workplace incident at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

Crmulett was originally from Streamwood, and joined the Air Force in 2016.

Charles Crumlett U.S. Department of Defense

He was working on many of the military's fighter jets – including F-15 Strike Eagles, A-10 Warthogs, and F-22 Raptors.