Air Force staff sergeant from Illinois dies at base in Alaska

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An airman from Illinois was killed while working on a base of Alaska, the U.S. Department of Defense said.

Officials said Staff Sgt. Charles Crumlett died Friday during a workplace incident at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

Crmulett was originally from Streamwood, and joined the Air Force in 2016.

He was working on many of the military's fighter jets – including F-15 Strike Eagles, A-10 Warthogs, and F-22 Raptors.

