31st annual AIDS Run and Walk happening Sunday at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 31st annual Aids Run and Walk kicks off later this morning at Soldier Field.

The 5K and 10K runs start at 10:35 a.m.

The annual event hosted by the AIDS Foundation of Chicago aims to raise awareness and funds to fight the disease.

This year's theme "Forward Together" focuses on what can be done to create a better future for people living with aids and HIV.

Those taking part can also run the race, from anywhere, using the RunGo app.