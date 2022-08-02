Watch CBS News
Ahead of trade deadline, White Sox pick up Jake Diekman while Cubs unload Scott Effross

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cubs were sellers, while the White Sox were buyers, with less than 24 hours to go Monday until the trade deadline.

The Sox are reportedly moving backup catcher Reese McGuire to Boston for lefthanded reliever Jake Diekman.

Meanwhile, the Cubs continue to rebuild by moving their players out. The latest Cubs export is 28-year-old rookie reliever Scott Effross – who is headed to the New York Yankees.

Effross has been phenomenal this season – striking out 50 in 44 innings while posting a 2.66 ERA.

The Cubs get back the number seven prospect in the Yankees organization in starter Hayden Wesneski. The 24-year-old has made 19 starts in Triple-A, striking out 83 in 89 innings with a 3.51 ERA.

