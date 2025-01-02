Watch CBS News
Weather

Chance for afternoon snow Thursday in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Snow chance by afternoon in Chicago
Snow chance by afternoon in Chicago 02:09

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chilly breezes and a dry start to Thursday. 

today-5-day-panel.png
CBS News Chicago

Snow develops and returns to the area after 2 p.m., Starting from the west and overspreading along I-88 and southwards. Snow totals range from a dusting to 2 inches farther south of Chicago. Any untreated roads will likely be slick with travel problems for the afternoon and evening. 

thurs-future-cold.png
CBS News Chicago

Snow ends by midnight as chilly breezes take shape. Wind chills by Friday morning drop into the single digits. Sunshine returns on Friday with a colder feel in the 20s. Saturday is another sunny and cold day with morning wind chills below zero. Quiet weather continues for most of Sunday. More snow heads this way late Sunday night into Monday. 

3-day-forecast-jan-2.png
CBS News Chicago
snow-accum-jan-2.png
CBS News Chicago

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: afternoon snow chance, dusting to 1 inch of accumulation, with highest amounts south of Chicago. High of 31.

TONIGHT: Snow ends, with a clearing sky and a blustery low of 17.

TOMORROW: Sunny, quite cold, and breezy, with a high of 24.

7-day-jan-2.png
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.