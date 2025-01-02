Chance for afternoon snow Thursday in Chicago

Snow chance by afternoon in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chilly breezes and a dry start to Thursday.

Snow develops and returns to the area after 2 p.m., Starting from the west and overspreading along I-88 and southwards. Snow totals range from a dusting to 2 inches farther south of Chicago. Any untreated roads will likely be slick with travel problems for the afternoon and evening.

Snow ends by midnight as chilly breezes take shape. Wind chills by Friday morning drop into the single digits. Sunshine returns on Friday with a colder feel in the 20s. Saturday is another sunny and cold day with morning wind chills below zero. Quiet weather continues for most of Sunday. More snow heads this way late Sunday night into Monday.

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: afternoon snow chance, dusting to 1 inch of accumulation, with highest amounts south of Chicago. High of 31.

TONIGHT: Snow ends, with a clearing sky and a blustery low of 17.

TOMORROW: Sunny, quite cold, and breezy, with a high of 24.

