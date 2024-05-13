Watch CBS News
Afternoon showers, storms on Monday in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Afternoon showers, storms on Monday in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Heavy rain and storms return to the Chicago area Monday afternoon. 

The day starts off dry with highs near 80 degrees. 

Rain and storms develop after 3 p.m. and last through early Tuesday. Heavy rain will be the biggest threat as it could lead to localized flooding. 

Rain totals for most areas will range from half an inch to an inch with some areas reaching the 2 inch mark.

Showers will taper off Tuesday as temperatures drop to the 50s. 

Sunshine returns Wednesday, highs in the 60s. More rain returns late in the week. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on May 13, 2024 / 5:52 AM CDT

