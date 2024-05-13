Afternoon showers, storms on Monday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Heavy rain and storms return to the Chicago area Monday afternoon.

The day starts off dry with highs near 80 degrees.

Rain and storms develop after 3 p.m. and last through early Tuesday. Heavy rain will be the biggest threat as it could lead to localized flooding.

Rain totals for most areas will range from half an inch to an inch with some areas reaching the 2 inch mark.

Showers will taper off Tuesday as temperatures drop to the 50s.

Sunshine returns Wednesday, highs in the 60s. More rain returns late in the week.