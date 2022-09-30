After fire damage, Dan Ryan bridge repairs expected to take another week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A busy bridge on the Dan Ryan Expressway will be completely shut down for at least another week.
The ramp to the outbound Stevenson was heavily damaged by a fire Wednesday night. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) plans to start temporary repairs Monday so it can get one lane back open by Sunday, October 9th.
A permanent fix is expected to take several months.
