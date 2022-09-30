After fire damage, Dan Ryan bridge repairs expected to take another week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A busy bridge on the Dan Ryan Expressway will be completely shut down for at least another week.

The ramp to the outbound Stevenson was heavily damaged by a fire Wednesday night. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) plans to start temporary repairs Monday so it can get one lane back open by Sunday, October 9th.

A permanent fix is expected to take several months.

Chicago: Temporary repairs of the outbound Dan Ryan Expwy (I-90/94) ramp to the outbound Stevenson Expwy (I-55) are scheduled to begin Oct. 3. They repairs will allow one lane on the ramp to reopen to traffic. This work is expected to be complete by Oct. 9. pic.twitter.com/zygWShou8s — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) September 30, 2022