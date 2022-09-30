Watch CBS News
After fire damage, Dan Ryan bridge repairs expected to take another week

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A busy bridge on the Dan Ryan Expressway will be completely shut down for at least another week.

The ramp to the outbound Stevenson was heavily damaged by a fire Wednesday night. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) plans to start temporary repairs Monday so it can get one lane back open by Sunday, October 9th.

A permanent fix is expected to take several months.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 5:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

