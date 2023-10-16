After 50 years operating out of a church basement, Common Food Pantry finds home in Ravenswood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- After over 50 years of operating out of a church basement, the city's longest-running food pantry finally has its own home in Ravenswood.

Residents who do their grocery shopping at Common Pantry, don't need to worry about bringing any change. They just grab a cart, a number and whatever their family needs.

Common Pantry, is the oldest continuously operating food pantry in the city of Chicago

Margaret O'Connor is at the helm of Common Pantry and their free food distribution program. The goal is to make sure that everybody who is in need gets the food that they need or the services they need.

Community members are welcome in to grab a hot lunch, or peruse the makeshift grocery store for ingredients.

Common Pantry has been giving out free food since the '60s, but this year it looks a little different

"We own our building now, it's a real accomplishment," O'Connor said.

They the building on north Lincoln Avenue, and fully renovated it in just a year's time

"It's pretty surreal at times, knowing what we accomplished together, the community came together," O'Connor said. "The volunteer building committee was doing work that people get paid to do. There's a lot of pride in what we've created here for the people who sometimes have a really hard time asking for help and are in crisis."

They've only moved down the block from their old spot at the church.

"One of the priorities was staying in the neighborhood that we've been in for so long and just being able to be accessible to people," O'Connor said.

From rice and beans, to diapers and even ceramic plates, if you need it, and they've got it, you're welcome to take it with you.

"You come here and it's a reflection of dignity that we want everybody to feel, not only those who have the resources but for those who don't," O'Connor said.

Common Pantry is having its 12th annual "I am your Neighbor" fundraiser this Friday.

Guests can expect a night of dancing and local bites along with a silent auction. There are a handful of tickets left at the Common Pantry website, if you're not able to make it out, you can shop the silent auction online, host a food drive, volunteer, or just make a donation.