Family of elderly woman killed during police chase in 2019 demand answers

/ CBS Chicago

Family of elderly woman killed in 2019 police crash demand answers
CHICAGO (CBS) – The family of an 84-year-old woman is demanding answers after she was killed during a police chase in Chicago three years ago.

Family members accuse the city of delaying justice in the case.

"Her name was Verona Etrulia Gunn, and we will not let you forget it," said Derrick Gunn, son.

"It pains us to have to be here today, still with no closure to this situation," said Pastor Dwight Gunn, son. 

Verona Gunn was killed in May 2019. The family's lawyers say a speeding police van ran a red light during the chase -- causing the deadly crash.

Gunn's family filed a civil lawsuit in the case and is demanding the Chicago Police Department make safety changes.

The family also says the officers involved have still not been disciplined and a final report on the investigation has not been released.

First published on June 6, 2022 / 5:43 PM

