Afro-Caribbean festival takes over Chicago's Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Tuesday, a different kind of festival was rocking Washington Park on Chicago's South Side.

The party was on at the International Festival of Life. The event celebrates the city's Afro-Caribbean diaspora.

The event aimed to bring together over 100 vendors, musical performers, and a full weekend of family fun.

"Come and experience a little of the lifestyle of people from around the world and the real taste of jerk, seafood, and have a menu that's right here," said Ephriam Martin.

Jah Will added, "Just to walk around, taste the food, you know, I'm saying, be entertained by others and stuff. So it's a beautiful thing. It's a beautiful vibe. I recommend anybody come out and check it out."

Tuesday was the final day of the festival, now in its 13th year. Organizers were expecting a large crowd Tuesday night for the musical headliner, reggae artist Capleton.

Tickets are available at the gate for $25 until 10 p.m. on Tuesday.