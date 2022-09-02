African Festival of the Arts returns this weekend to Washington Park after 2-year hiatus

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) – This holiday weekend, enjoy the sights and sounds of Washington Park for the 33rd annual African Festival of the Arts.

We got a sunrise greeting as vendors, artists, and musicians were setting up for the festival in Washington Park.

CBS 2 is a proud sponsor for its return after two years.

The theme of this year's festival is "Back to Culture, Back to Tradition."

The African Festival of the Arts runs through Monday.

Tickets for the event cost $20.

For more information on the event, visit aihafa.squarespace.com.  

