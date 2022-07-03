Watch CBS News
African Caribbean International Festival of Life underway in Washington Park this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Annual African Caribbean International Festival of Life is back in Washington Park on the South Side.

The event honors Chicago's founding father, Jean Baptiste Point du Sable.

The festival features more than 60 musical acts, from reggae to Latin.

And there's plenty of food, shopping, games, and arts and crafts; all to bring cultures together.

The second day of the festival runs until 10 p.m. on Sunday, and then the final day goes from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday.

July 3, 2022

