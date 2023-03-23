Honoring the legacy and work of longtime African American activist Josie Childs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Thursday, there was a special service for a champion of African American rights in Chicago.

"The arbiter of the real Black Chicago, who has a heart of service with a touch of elegance. That was Josie Childs."

Friends and family members gathered at a South Side church to remember the life of Josie Childs. She worked with Chicago Mayor Harold Washington on his mayoral campaign.

She helped to preserve his work by founding the Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee. Childs died last month at the age of 96.