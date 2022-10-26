Aetna offering free laundry service, health screenings on Chicago's West side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clean clothes, and much more.
That's what Aetna is offering Chicago families Wednesday.
The healthcare company is paying for free laundry at the Your Neighborhood Laundromat, located at 3440 W. Roosevelt Rd. in North Lawndale, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
They are also offering health screenings development programs for kids and story time.
