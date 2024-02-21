Advocates push for law requiring life rings at Lake Michigan entry points in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) -- A group of water safety experts, and friends and families of drowning victims, pushed Wednesday to require life ring stations on piers and public access points along Lake Michigan in Indiana.

They headed to the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis Wednesday to argue in favor of the Lake Michigan Rescue Equipment Act.

The act – Indiana Senate Bill 253 – was written by state Sens. Rodney Pol (D-Chesterton) and Susan Glick (R-LaGrange). It passed out of the Indiana state Senate Natural Resources Committee unanimously in late January.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project said five people testified Wednesday. They included Lynn Jaynes – a friend of Thomas Kenning, who drowned while trying to rescue a teenage girl at Porter Beach, Indiana; Greg Froese and Chris Borrink, the father and a family friend, respectively, of Chase Froese, 20, who drowned in 2015; and Dave Benjamin, a 2010 Lake Michigan near-drowning survivor and the cofounder of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

The Indiana House Natural Resources Committee is now considering the bill.