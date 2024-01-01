Advocate Health Care, Northwestern Medicine welcome first babies of 2024

CHICAGO (CBS) – While most celebrated the new year with food and confetti, some parents celebrated with a new bundle of joy.

On Monday, Advocate Health Care and Northwestern Medicine announced the first babies of 2024.

Parents Emily and Wes Ortman of Wheeling welcomed their first baby, named Ocean, on Jan. 1 at 3:18 a.m. at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. She weighed 5 pounds, 2.4 ounces, and measured 18.75 inches.

Advocate Health Care

Parents Kiara and Robert Rhodes of Crete were not far behind. They welcomed baby Rue at 5:05 a.m. at Advocate Christ Medical Center. She weighed four pounds, nine ounces and measured 17 inches long.

Rue is the first girl of the family - joining her two older brothers, Robert and Kitvi.

Advocate Health Care

Not long after that, at 5:28 a.m., Andrea Cladis-Hodge and Matthew Hodge celebrated the birth of their third child, Pearl Noelle Hodge.

Pearle was born at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva. She weighed in at 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches long.

Andrea Cladis-Hodge and Matthew Hodge celebrated the birth of their third child, Pearl Noelle Hodge, on Jan. 1, 2024, at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva. Northwestern Medicine

Andrea and Matthew's first child was born on New Year's Eve. Pearle's maternal grandfather, Dr. Peter Cladis, has been a physician at Delnor Hospital for 40 years.

Congratulations to the new parents.