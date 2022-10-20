Advocate Aurora Health reports data breach affecting up to 3 million patients

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Advocate Aurora Health, a major health care provider in the Chicago area, has reported a data breach that could have exposed private information of as many as 3 million patients.

In a notice posted on its website, Advocate Aurora Health said it uses internet tracking technologies from Facebook and Google, to help understand how its patients and others interact with its websites. The company said it has determined pieces of code known as "pixels" used in some of its websites and mobile apps transmitted some patient information to Facebook and Google.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Advocate Aurora Health has decided to assume that all patients with an Advocate Aurora Health MyChart account (including users of the LiveWell application), as well as any patients who used scheduling widgets on Advocate Aurora Health's platforms, may have been affected," the company said.

In a filing with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights, Advocate Aurora Health indicated the data breach could affect 3 million people.

That information involved in the breach could include patients' IP addresses; dates, times, and/or locations of scheduled appointments; their proximity to an Advocate Aurora Health location; information about their providers; insurance information; types of appointments or medical procedures; communications through patients' MyChart accounts; and patients' names and medical record numbers.

Advocate Aurora Health said, based on their investigation, no patients' Social Security numbers, financial accounts, or credit or debit card information were involved in the breach.

"These pixels would be very unlikely to result in identity theft or any financial harm, and we have no evidence of misuse or incidents of fraud stemming from this incident," the company said.

The company said it has disabled and/or removed the tracking pixels on its websites and apps, and launched an internal investigation into what patient information was transmitted to Facebook and Google.

Patients with questions can contact a dedicated Advocate Aurora Health help line at 866-884-3206 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., or Saturdays from 9 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Advocate Aurora Health is encouraging patients to review their financial accounts, and immediately report any suspicious or in accurate activity.

"Should you find accounts that you don't recall opening, receive inquiries from creditors that you did not initiate on your credit report, or suspect any other identity theft, immediately file a police report with your local law enforcement agency and contact the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, and your financial institution," they said.

Patients can also report any suspicious activity to any of the three major credit bureaus – Experian, Equifax, or TransUnion – and obtain a one-year fraud alert, or place a security freeze on their credit file to prevent credit, loans, and other financial services from being approved in their name without theirr consent. Anyone who has been a victim of identity theft also has the right to place a 7-year fraud alert on their credit files.

Contact information for the three credit bureaus is below:

Experian 1-888-397-3742 or online at www.experian.com/fraud/center.html;

Equifax 1-877-478-7625 or online at https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/credit-fraud-alerts/;

TransUnion 1-800-680-7289 or online at www.transunion.com/fraud-victim-resource/place-fraud-alert.

Anyone wishing to get a credit freeze should contact all three credit agencies.

Equifax

P.O. Box 105788

Atlanta, GA 30348-5788

1-800-685-1111

www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/credit-freeze/

Experian

P.O. Box 9554

Allen, TX 75013-9554

1-888-397-3742

www.experian.com/freeze/center.html

TransUnion

P.O. Box 2000

Chester, PA 19016-2000

1-888-909-8872

www.transunion.com/credit-freeze