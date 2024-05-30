Adult, 2 children injured in separate hit-and-run crashes in Chicago area Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman and two children were injured in two separate hit-and-run crashes in the Chicago area on Wednesday.

In the West Pullman neighborhood around 4:30 p.m., a 9-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were hit by an SUV. The man driving the SUV drove off.

The 9-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition with a leg injury.

The woman suffered cuts to her face and was taken to Christ Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made.

Then just before 7:15 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood, police said a 12-year-old boy was crossing the street in the 100 block of North Menard Street when he was hit by a car. Investigators said the driver did not stop after hitting him.

Police said he was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with trauma to his body. The 12-year-old was unable to provide details of the crash.

No arrests have been made. Police are searching for the drivers in both crashes.