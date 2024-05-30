Watch CBS News
Adult, 2 children injured in separate hit-and-run crashes in Chicago area Wednesday

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman and two children were injured in two separate hit-and-run crashes in the Chicago area on Wednesday. 

In the West Pullman neighborhood around 4:30 p.m., a 9-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were hit by an SUV. The man driving the SUV drove off. 

The 9-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition with a leg injury. 

The woman suffered cuts to her face and was taken to Christ Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

Then just before 7:15 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood, police said a 12-year-old boy was crossing the street in the 100 block of North Menard Street when he was hit by a car. Investigators said the driver did not stop after hitting him.   

Police said he was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with trauma to his body. The 12-year-old was unable to provide details of the crash. 

No arrests have been made. Police are searching for the drivers in both crashes. 

First published on May 30, 2024 / 5:47 AM CDT

