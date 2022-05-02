Watch CBS News

Adopt a pet during 'Empty The Shelters' this week

/ CBS Chicago

Adopt a pet during 'Empty The Shelters' this week 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS)--  Monday is the start of Empty The Shelters week.

Over 275 shelters across the country are participating in the nationwide event.

It's a chance for pets to find a loving forever home.

To prevent overcrowding, many shelters in the area are offering reduced adoption fees through Friday, anywhere from free to $25.

Local shelters participating in the event include: 

Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control

Winnebago County Animal Services

Animal House Shelter

Orphans of the Storm

One Tail at a Time

The Anti-Cruelty Society

Tree House Humane Society

Peoria County Animal Protection Services

Metro East Humane Society

South Suburban Humane Society

St Clair County Animal Adoption Center

You can find a full list of shelters participating by location here.

First published on May 2, 2022 / 6:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.