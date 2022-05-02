Adopt a pet during 'Empty The Shelters' this week

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Monday is the start of Empty The Shelters week.

Over 275 shelters across the country are participating in the nationwide event.

It's a chance for pets to find a loving forever home.

To prevent overcrowding, many shelters in the area are offering reduced adoption fees through Friday, anywhere from free to $25.

Local shelters participating in the event include:

Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control

Winnebago County Animal Services

Animal House Shelter

Orphans of the Storm

One Tail at a Time

The Anti-Cruelty Society

Tree House Humane Society

Peoria County Animal Protection Services

Metro East Humane Society

South Suburban Humane Society

St Clair County Animal Adoption Center

You can find a full list of shelters participating by location here.