Adopt a pet during 'Empty The Shelters' this week
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Monday is the start of Empty The Shelters week.
Over 275 shelters across the country are participating in the nationwide event.
It's a chance for pets to find a loving forever home.
To prevent overcrowding, many shelters in the area are offering reduced adoption fees through Friday, anywhere from free to $25.
Local shelters participating in the event include:
Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control
Winnebago County Animal Services
Animal House Shelter
Orphans of the Storm
One Tail at a Time
The Anti-Cruelty Society
Tree House Humane Society
Peoria County Animal Protection Services
Metro East Humane Society
South Suburban Humane Society
St Clair County Animal Adoption Center
You can find a full list of shelters participating by location here.
