Several employees injured in explosion at ADM plant in Decatur

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several employees are hurt after an explosion at an Archer Daniels Midland plant in Decatur, Illinois. 

People living in the area reported seeing heavy smoke near the plant around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. 

The company confirmed the explosion a short time later. 

How many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries was not available late Sunday evening. 

CBS 2 will continue to monitor the situation and bring updates as they become available. 

