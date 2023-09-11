Several employees injured in explosion at ADM plant in Decatur

Several employees injured in explosion at ADM plant in Decatur

Several employees injured in explosion at ADM plant in Decatur

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several employees are hurt after an explosion at an Archer Daniels Midland plant in Decatur, Illinois.

People living in the area reported seeing heavy smoke near the plant around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

The company confirmed the explosion a short time later.

How many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries was not available late Sunday evening.

CBS 2 will continue to monitor the situation and bring updates as they become available.