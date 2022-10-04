Watch CBS News
Local News

Adler Planetarium offering 'Field Trip Days'

/ CBS Chicago

Adler Planetarium offering 'Field Trip Days'
Adler Planetarium offering 'Field Trip Days' 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Starting Tuesday, the Adler Planetarium has new hours for the general public.

The planetarium is now open Friday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday is the start of "Field Trip Days." Every Tuesday and Thursday until mid-May the planetarium is closed to the general public to give school groups exclusive access for field trips.  

On Wednesdays, the public can go from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. for "Adler After Dark."

 This is free for all Illinois residents.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 9:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.