Adler Planetarium offering 'Field Trip Days'
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Starting Tuesday, the Adler Planetarium has new hours for the general public.
The planetarium is now open Friday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday is the start of "Field Trip Days." Every Tuesday and Thursday until mid-May the planetarium is closed to the general public to give school groups exclusive access for field trips.
On Wednesdays, the public can go from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. for "Adler After Dark."
This is free for all Illinois residents.
