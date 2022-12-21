Adler Planetarium closed this weekend due to dangerous weather conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) – Adler Planetarium announced it will be closed this weekend due to the winter storm that's expected to hit the city Thursday- bringing dangerous conditions.

Adler said in a statement:

"Due to forecasted snowy and blizzard-like weather conditions, along with dangerously cold temperatures in the Chicagoland area, and recognizing that the safety of our guests and staff are our highest priority, the Adler Planetarium will be closed for public business hours on Friday, December 23, and Saturday, December 24, 2022. We will also be closed as scheduled on Sunday, December 25, Christmas day."

The planetarium will reopen for its normal business hours on Monday, Dec. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A Winter storm watch will go into effect Thursday at noon with widespread snow developing during the afternoon and evening.