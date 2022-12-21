Watch CBS News
Local News

Adler Planetarium closed this weekend due to dangerous weather conditions

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Adler Planetarium announced it will be closed this weekend due to the winter storm that's expected to hit the city Thursday- bringing dangerous conditions. 

Adler said in a statement:

"Due to forecasted snowy and blizzard-like weather conditions, along with dangerously cold temperatures in the Chicagoland area, and recognizing that the safety of our guests and staff are our highest priority, the Adler Planetarium will be closed for public business hours on Friday, December 23, and Saturday, December 24, 2022. We will also be closed as scheduled on Sunday, December 25, Christmas day."

The planetarium will reopen for its normal business hours on Monday, Dec. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A Winter storm watch will go into effect Thursday at noon with widespread snow developing during the afternoon and evening. 

First published on December 21, 2022 / 10:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.