Adel Daoud, man convicted of terrorism plot in Chicago's Loop, to be resentenced

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Hillside man convicted in a terrorist plot is expected to learn today how long he'll spend behind bars.

Adel Daoud was convicted for trying to blow up what he thought was a 1,000-pound car bomb in the loop back in 2012. It turned out it was an FBI sting operation.

Daoud pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

But a federal appeals court ruled that punishment wasn't harsh enough.

He's due back in court at 9:30 a.m. for a new sentencing hearing.