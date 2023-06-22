Watch CBS News
Local News

Adel Daoud, man convicted of terrorism plot in Chicago's Loop, to be resentenced

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Hillside man convicted in terrorism plot in Loop to be re-sentenced
Hillside man convicted in terrorism plot in Loop to be re-sentenced 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Hillside man convicted in a terrorist plot is expected to learn today how long he'll spend behind bars.

Adel Daoud was convicted for trying to blow up what he thought was a 1,000-pound car bomb in the loop back in 2012. It turned out it was an FBI sting operation.

Daoud pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

But a federal appeals court ruled that punishment wasn't harsh enough.

He's due back in court at 9:30 a.m. for a new sentencing hearing.

First published on June 22, 2023 / 9:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.