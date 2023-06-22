Adel Daoud, man convicted of terrorism plot in Chicago's Loop, to be resentenced
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Hillside man convicted in a terrorist plot is expected to learn today how long he'll spend behind bars.
Adel Daoud was convicted for trying to blow up what he thought was a 1,000-pound car bomb in the loop back in 2012. It turned out it was an FBI sting operation.
Daoud pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
But a federal appeals court ruled that punishment wasn't harsh enough.
He's due back in court at 9:30 a.m. for a new sentencing hearing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.